Two killed, 120 wounded in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion

Two people were killed and 120 injured on Monday when a gas cylinder exploded inside a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, police said.

Civil defence firefighters managed to contain the fire, which damaged several shops and the facades of six buildings, the police added.

They had said earlier that four buildings were evacuated.

Pictures published by local media showed glass debris and some rubble strewn along the sidewalk. The restaurant is located in Khaldiya, a district close to the sea front.__Tribune.com

