Kashmir: International reach of Kashmiri silks

Srinagar: Abdul Hameed, an employee at Rajbagh Silk Factory is busy sorting out rolls of Crepe

in one of the stalls in the showroom. Given the huge demand, he has asked employees to ramp up the production of the cloth material,

From Tafta to Jacquard and from Crepeto Chiffon, the factory has introduced new designs to attract new customers. Given the market trends, the management is expecting record sales this year.

“Earlier, we would mostly receive customers for the plain silk and wool. But now we have introduced Tafta, Jacquard, Crepe, Satin, and Chiffon. The newly introduced designs have boosted our sales manifold,” Abdul Hameed said.

With new varieties, the customers are captivated by the designs and quality of Kashmir silk. “I was not a big fan of silk. My relative insisted on visiting the factory for new designs. It is now the fourth time that I am shopping for stoles and other materials this month,” said Samreena Wani, a shopper.

The government last year installed high-tech machinery in the silk factory, which improved the quality. The officials at the factory said that the flow of customers has subsequently increased with the installation of these hi-tech machines.

“We received local as well as non-local customers. Knowing that the factory gives 100 percent pure silk, it has become a one-stop-shop for silk lovers,” another official said.

Silk factory manager Zameer Syed Illahi told The Kashmir Monitor that Strapped Habotai, Special Crepe, Silk Wool, and Special Satin are some of the new varieties introduced this season.

“We have new looms and winding machines. We can now innovate. We currently have 18 varieties of silk at our store,” he said.

Illahi said they will have 30 new varieties of silk by the end of the year. “Our focus is on production and quality. To meet the demand, we are increasing our production of some new designs to compete in the market,” he said.

The manager said that they are all set to produce 150 lakh meters of silk annually. “We have tied up with Amazon.com. We will be receiving bulk orders from them. Besides we have our local customers, tourists, and clients from New Delhi and Gujarat, who buy Kashmir’s mulberry silk,” he said.