Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China warns not to underestimate resolve to safeguard sovereignty
China warns not to underestimate resolve to safeguard sovereignty

China warns not to underestimate resolve to safeguard sovereignty

International 2022-05-24, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

No one should underestimate China’s “firm resolve, staunch will and strong ability” to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday.

Wang made the remarks in a regular press briefing after U.S. President Joe Biden said in Tokyo that the U.S. would “defend Taiwan militarily.”

China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to Biden’s remarks, Wang said, stressing that the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affairs that allow no foreign interference.

“On issues that bear on China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and other core interests, no one shall expect China to make any compromise or trade-offs,” said Wang, warning the U.S. not to stand on the opposite side of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.

He also urged the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, honor its commitment to not support “Taiwan independence” and be prudent with its words and actions on the Taiwan question.

The U.S. should avoid sending wrong signals to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, lest it should seriously damage China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, said Wang, mentioning that the Chinese side will take firm actions to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: International reach of Kashmiri silks

Srinagar:  Abdul Hameed, an employee at Rajbagh Silk Factory is busy sorting out rolls... more»

No Iran nuclear deal ‘worse’ than even a bad one: Israel sources

Not reviving the Iran nuclear deal could result in more imminent nuclear danger for Israel and its... more»

Russian diplomat quits over war in Ukraine

A Russian diplomat has quit his job in protest at the “bloody, witless” war... more»

Two killed, 120 wounded in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion

Two people were killed and 120 injured on Monday when a gas cylinder exploded inside a restaurant... more»

Four Million People Hit By Floods In Bangladesh: UN

At least four million people have been affected by the worst floods in Bangladesh s northeast for... more»

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city, heavy shelling

Ukrainians were digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as it endured heavy... more»

China warns not to underestimate resolve to safeguard sovereignty

No one should underestimate China’s “firm resolve, staunch will and strong ability” to... more»

Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade... more»

Pakistan: FIRs filed against senior journalists over alleged criticism of state institutions

Cases have been registered against journalists Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir and Arshad Sharif for... more»

Croatian police fire live ammunition during football fan attack

Outnumbered Croatian police officers said they were forced to fire warning shots into the air and... more»

Search

Back to Top