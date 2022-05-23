Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan Announces Islamabad Long March On May 25

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Imran Khan said that the institutions declared that they are neutral then stay neutral. I tell the police, the bureaucracy and the army we will not be causing any damage. In 26 years of politics, we have always been peaceful.

Imran Khan exclaimed that this is a war of real independence and they are ready to fight. We prefer death over slavery. He also warned of taking action against the bureaucracy if any illegal action is taken.

Imran Khan said that he has been repeating again and again that his life is in danger.

He also added that it is feared that these people will shut down petrol, diesel and internet, to stop this revolution.

The PTI Chairman stated that on the 25th of May, I will meet you in Islamabad on the Srinagar Highway, you have to reach there at 3pm. I invite all the women because I’ve seen your anger. I had never seen that before. He went on saying that I want people from all walks of life to come because this is Jihad, and not politics.

I’ve decided and told all my team that we have to be ready to sacrifice our lives, he added.

Imran Khan made it clear that we will never under any situation accept them. No matter how long we have to remain in Islamabad we will remain there.

He said that the foreign conspiracy against Pakistan was hatched in the United States.The corrupt people joined them for regime change in the country. This conspiracy started eight months ago. I was aware of it since last June.

Further talking about it he said that we have been trying to stop this conspiracy but unfortunately we could not. On March 7, the US Assistant Secretary of State threatened our ambassador. Donald Lu said that if Imran Khan is not removed then there will be problems for Pakistan.

This conspiracy was not against me but against Pakistan, said PTI Chairperson.