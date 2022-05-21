Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Russia halts gas supplies to Finland
Russia halts gas supplies to Finland

Russia halts gas supplies to Finland

Europe 2022-05-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russia is halting its supply of natural gas to Finland, the Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum says.

Finland has been refusing to pay for its supplies in roubles. But it also follows an announcement that Finland will apply for Nato membership.

Gasum said the move was “regrettable” but said there would be no disruption to customers.

Despite the Ukraine conflict, Russia continues to supply gas to many European countries.

After Western powers sanctioned Russia over the war, Russia said “unfriendly” countries must pay for gas using the Russian currency, a move the EU considers blackmail.

Reliance on Russian energy is a contributing factor in the cost-of-living crisis faced by many consumers.

Finland imports most of its gas from Russia but gas accounts for less than a tenth of the country’s energy consumption.

“It is highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted,” said Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen.

“However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months,” he added.

Asked about the matter, a Kremlin spokesman said “it is obvious that nobody is going to deliver anything for free”.

On Sunday, Russia also cut electricity supplies to Finland. It had threatened retaliation should Finland apply to join Nato.

In a separate development, Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft said on Friday that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder had informed them he would no longer serve on their board.

Mr Schröder has faced increasing public outrage over the lucrative role. He has refused to criticise Russia’s President Vladimir Putin over the conflict, who he counts as a personal friend.__BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN rights chief to make landmark trip to China’s Xinjiang region

The UN human rights chief will travel to China’s Xinjiang region next week for a visit that will... more»

Russia halts gas supplies to Finland

Russia is halting its supply of natural gas to Finland, the Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum... more»

Pakistan: Mob sets police station on fire, stones murder suspect to death in K-P

BAJAUR: A mob stormed a police station in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and stoned a... more»

Russia To Deploy 12 Military Units In Country’s West In Response To NATO Expansion

The Russian defense minister said on Friday that 12 military units will be formed and deployed by... more»

India has imposed ban on every form of expression: Mirwaiz

All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that through the use of... more»

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

New Delhi, May 19: A Delhi court on Thursday convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who... more»

US offers ‘complete backing’ for NATO bids by Sweden and Finland

US President Joe Biden has voiced emphatic support for bids by Sweden and Finland to join NATO... more»

Militant attacks hurt Pakistan relations with Afghan Taliban

Faced with rising violence, Pakistan is taking a tougher line to pressure Afghanistan’s Taliban... more»

Afghanistan’s female TV presenters must cover their faces, say Taliban

The Taliban have ordered female Afghan TV presenters and other women on screen to cover their... more»

Sri Lanka To Repay Debts After Six Months: Governor

Sri Lanka will take at least six more months to start repaying its debts, the central bank said... more»

Search

Back to Top