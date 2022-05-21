Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Mob sets police station on fire, stones murder suspect to death in K-P

International 2022-05-21
BAJAUR: A mob stormed a police station in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and stoned a murder suspect to death.

According to Bajaur’s District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan, a man identified as Abdul Ghafoor went missing from Bara Kamangara area of ​​Naugai Tehsil of the district.

The family of the missing man approached the police and alleged that an accused namely Abdul Rashid was behind the kidnapping.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested and held at the Nawagai police station of the area.

However, relatives of Ghafoor got infuriated after they found his body and barged into the police station.

The enraged people smashed the gate of the police station and set it on fire before killing the accused.

The situation in the area is tense after the incident.

According to DPO Abdul Samad Khan, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area after the incident. And they are working with the tribal leaders to resolve the matter.__Tribune.com

