TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after ‘successful’ talks

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has agreed to extend the ceasefire with Pakistan till May 30 following a meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed at Kabul’s Serena Hotel this week.

In addition to the Pakistani military delegation that included officials of the Military Intelligence (MI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the terror outfit also held talks with Mehsud and Malakand jirgas to reach a peace deal amid an increase in terror incidents in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

Sources close to the development told The Express Tribune that Gen Hameed-led delegation held direct talks with the TTP top leadership on the assurances of the Haqqani Network. “The Pakistani military and later the Mehsud and Malakand jirgas have held separate meetings in the compound since Monday,” the sources added.

In its meeting with the military leadership, the Taliban put forth a series of demands in exchange for a ceasefire. The Taliban’s demands included the release of their commanders, including the mid-stage commanders facing life terms and death sentences, financial support to militants repatriated from Afghanistan, and a general amnesty for the families of the Taliban fighters.

The Taliban also demanded an end to military operations in North and South Waziristan tribal districts along with an end to search operations in the merged tribal districts. The Pakistani military told the Taliban to cease cross-border attacks, extend the ceasefire, and let the fencing along the Pak-Afghan border continue.

On the other hand, a 32-member committee representing Mehsuds and a 19-member committee representing tribes from the Malakand division have also held talks with the Taliban at the request of the Pakistani government.

These meetings took place on May 13 and 14. The meetings insisted on a ceasefire, saying both sides should announce a ceasefire at least till the conclusion of talks.

It may be noted that talks between the two sides have been going on for two weeks. Reports suggest that Pakistan also released TTP senior commanders Muhammad Khan and Muslim Khan. However, these TTP leaders were still in the custody of Pakistan and had not been handed over to the Taliban.

The TTP talks committee is led Qazi Muhammad Amir and includes Molvi Faqir Mohammad, Dr Hamood, Mufti Abu Huraira, Hilal Ghazi, and Molvi Asif among others.

It may be noted here that on May 7 a grand jirga in South Waziristan formed a 35-member committee to broker talks between the army and the TTP. The army had given a deadline to the Mehsud tribe to evacuate the area so that they could conduct an operation.

TTP spokesperson confirms meetings

TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani acknowledged the meetings and disclosed that on demands of the tribal elders the ceasefire with the Pakistani forces had been extended to May 30.

The spokesperson said TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud was present in Kabul for talks with the Pakistani delegation. Wali Mehsud had arrived in Kabul last week when a delegation of the Mehsud tribe from South Waziristan had arrived in Kabul for talks, the spokesperson revealed.

According to the TTP, the 10-member jirga of the Mehsud returned two days ago and the spokesperson of the jirga revealed that the TTP was ready to talk to the Pakistani authorities.

Khurasani also confirmed that the Afghan government was acting as an intermediary in the talks between the two sides. The talks were being held between the representative committees of the TTP and Pakistan.

On May 10, the TTP announced a five-day extension in the ceasefire reached between the Pakistan Army and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on account of Eidul Fitr.

The TTP had also warned its fighters against defying the order, directing them to avoid skirmishes with security forces till further orders.

Afghan Taliban brokering talks

The talks between the TTP and Pakistan were confirmed by the Afghan Taliban in a tweet by Taliban government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid.

“Talks were held in Kabul between the government of Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the mediation of the Islamic Emirate,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.__Tribune.com