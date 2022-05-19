Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Several Russian units refusing to fight in war – Ukrainian intelligence
Several Russian units refusing to fight in war – Ukrainian intelligence

Several Russian units refusing to fight in war – Ukrainian intelligence

Europe 2022-05-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russian troops are increasingly refusing to take part in combat in Ukraine, the Ukrainian defence ministry’s main intelligence directorate says.

In a post on the Telegram messenging service, it says several units of the 70th Guards Motorised Regiment have openly refused to take part in the war and demanded that they be returned to the areas where they are normally deployed.

Unit commanders are making every effort to hide the cases of disobedience, the directorate says, with the most un-cooperative servicemen “sent to the most dangerous area of the front-line in the hope that they would be killed quickly”, the post claims.

The agency says the Russian Federal Security Service has decided to infiltrate the regiment’s units with “agents and informants”.

The BBC is not able to verify this information independently.__BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Top Judge takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in prosecution of cases against govt officials

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took suo motu notice of... more»

Russia expels dozens of diplomats from France, Italy and Spain

Moscow has kicked out diplomats from France, Italy and Spain in retaliation for the expulsion of... more»

TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after ‘successful’ talks

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has agreed to extend the ceasefire with Pakistan... more»

Several Russian units refusing to fight in war – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian troops are increasingly refusing to take part in combat in Ukraine, the Ukrainian defence... more»

NATO Membership Requires Long, Multi-Step Process

As the war in Ukraine has led Finland and Sweden to do a U-turn and seek membership in the NATO... more»

US is flooded with guns: Justice Department

WASHINGTON: US firearms makers produced over 139 million guns for the commercial market over the... more»

One killed, three injured in grenade blast at Baramulla liquor shop

Srinagar: An employee of a newly-opened wine shop was killed and three others injured in a grenade... more»

Putin: Europe’s Russia sanctions tantamount to ‘economic suicide’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the oil sector was undergoing a “tectonic... more»

Small players lose faith in crypto after sell-off

Nofe Isah, a 25-year-old based in Nigeria, has been investing in crypto since January. Last week,... more»

Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

Sweden signed a formal request to join NATO on May 17, despite Turkey’s defiant position that it... more»

Search

Back to Top