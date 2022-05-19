Several Russian units refusing to fight in war – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian troops are increasingly refusing to take part in combat in Ukraine, the Ukrainian defence ministry’s main intelligence directorate says.

In a post on the Telegram messenging service, it says several units of the 70th Guards Motorised Regiment have openly refused to take part in the war and demanded that they be returned to the areas where they are normally deployed.

Unit commanders are making every effort to hide the cases of disobedience, the directorate says, with the most un-cooperative servicemen “sent to the most dangerous area of the front-line in the hope that they would be killed quickly”, the post claims.

The agency says the Russian Federal Security Service has decided to infiltrate the regiment’s units with “agents and informants”.

The BBC is not able to verify this information independently.