One killed, three injured in grenade blast at Baramulla liquor shop

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-05-18
Srinagar: An employee of a newly-opened wine shop was killed and three others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“At about 2010hrs, 02 terrorists riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh Baramulla. The pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to the window of the said wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the said wine shop through the port hole window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot,” said a police spokesman.

He said four employees working at the shop received splinter injuries in the attack. “All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital however, one among the injured identified as Ranjit Singh son of Kishan Lal resident of Bakra Rajouri succumbed to his injuries,” said the spokesman.

He identified the other injured employees as Govardhan Singh son of Bijendra Singh, Ravi Kumar son of Sh Kartar Singh, both residents of Billawar Kathua and Govind Singh son of Gurdev Singh resident of Kangra Rajouri. Among the injured, Govind Singh has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

“Senior Police officers immediately reached at the terror crime spot. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” he added.__GK News

