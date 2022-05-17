Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistani diplomat sacked for harassing woman official
Pakistani diplomat sacked for harassing woman official

Pakistani diplomat sacked for harassing woman official

International 2022-05-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq has decided to dismiss the head of mission of the Pakistani embassy in Italy after allegations of harassment were proved.

Nadeem Riaz, Pakistan’s head of mission in Italy, was accused by Saira Imdad Ali, a Grade 20 officer in the Ministry of Commerce, of harassment at the workplace.

The ombudsperson sacked Nadeem and imposed a fine of Rs5 million, which would be paid to the complainant as compensation, and directed that a copy of the decision should be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within seven days.

In her complaint, Saira had stated that while she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy in 2018, Nadeem, who was heading it, asked her to visit other cities in other countries, which was not related to her employment.

She said that the mission head also forced her to keep her residence near his residence.

She further said that Nadeem forced her to listen to his stories on a daily basis, the language of which was objectionable.__Courtesy Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

McDonald’s to leave Russia for good after 30 years

McDonald’s has said it will permanently leave Russia after more than 30 years and has... more»

Pakistani diplomat sacked for harassing woman official

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq has decided to... more»

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera... more»

Kashmir: OIC expresses concern over India’s delimitation exercise in IOK

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday expressed... more»

Pakistan: Get justice for me if I’m killed, (ousted PM) Imran asks charged crowd at Faisalabad rally

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that his life was under threat and that he had... more»

Palestinians mark 74th Nakba amid anger over journalist’s killing

On May 15, 1948, Israel was established as a Jewish-majority state at the expense of the forced... more»

Finland confirms Nato bid despite Putin warning

Finland has confirmed that it will apply for Nato membership, despite warnings from Russia’s... more»

Pakistan: 3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide blast in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: At least six people were martyred, including three Pakistani Army soldiers and as many... more»

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and live streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with... more»

Scots March For Independence In Glasgow

Thousands of pro-independence Scots marched in Glasgow on Saturday, demanding a second referendum... more»

Search

Back to Top