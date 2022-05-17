Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: OIC expresses concern over India’s delimitation exercise in IOK
Kashmir: OIC expresses concern over India’s delimitation exercise in IOK

Kashmir: OIC expresses concern over India’s delimitation exercise in IOK

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-05-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday expressed “deep concern” over India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the OIC said the delimitation exercises were in direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

“Referring to the long-standing and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and relevant decisions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the General Secretariat reiterates its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just quest for the right of self-determination, in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions,” the statement said.

The OIC also called on the international community, particularly the UNSC, to take immediate cognizance of the “grave implications of such ‘delimitation’ exercises”.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

McDonald’s to leave Russia for good after 30 years

McDonald’s has said it will permanently leave Russia after more than 30 years and has... more»

Pakistani diplomat sacked for harassing woman official

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq has decided to... more»

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera... more»

Kashmir: OIC expresses concern over India’s delimitation exercise in IOK

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday expressed... more»

Pakistan: Get justice for me if I’m killed, (ousted PM) Imran asks charged crowd at Faisalabad rally

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that his life was under threat and that he had... more»

Palestinians mark 74th Nakba amid anger over journalist’s killing

On May 15, 1948, Israel was established as a Jewish-majority state at the expense of the forced... more»

Finland confirms Nato bid despite Putin warning

Finland has confirmed that it will apply for Nato membership, despite warnings from Russia’s... more»

Pakistan: 3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide blast in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: At least six people were martyred, including three Pakistani Army soldiers and as many... more»

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and live streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with... more»

Scots March For Independence In Glasgow

Thousands of pro-independence Scots marched in Glasgow on Saturday, demanding a second referendum... more»

Search

Back to Top