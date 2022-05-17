Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: BJP using diversionary tactics to hide its failure; Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said nothing has changed in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) since the BJP-led Indian govt abrogated Article 370 and split the territory into two union territories.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said the youth are still jobless, the poor are becoming poorer and the so-called government schemes failed to benefit the public. “They talked about industrialization but not a single new industry was set up,” he said.

“And since they (BJP) failed, they are using diversionary tactics by creating differences, making Muslims fight each other and harassing people by using government agencies,” he said.

He said even today concerted efforts are underway to divide the Kashmir people. Making a fervent appeal to people to remain united and not allow anyone to strike regional and religious discord, he said his party would scuttle every attempt of the BJP and will safeguard the rights of the people.

Criticizing the final report of the New Delhi constituted delimitation commission for IOJK, he said, joining Rajouri and Poonch districts with the Islamabad Lok Sabha constituency is beyond one’s understanding, adding, “We are forced to think that they are planning something fishy because of their track record.”__Daily Times

