Pakistan: 3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide blast in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: At least six people were martyred, including three Pakistani Army soldiers and as many children, in a suicide blast in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

“Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir (resident of Pakpatan, age 33 years) Sepoy Uzair Asfar (resident of Haripur, age 21 years) Sepoy Qasim Maqsood (resident of Multan, age 22 years) and 3 innocent children Ahmed Hassan (age 11 years), Ahsan (age 8 years), and Anum (age 4 years) embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” read the statement.

ISPR added that intelligence agencies are conducting an investigation into the suicide bomber, his handlers and facilitators.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to his official Twitter account to express his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”.

The premier added that the deaths of soldiers and citizens was a “debt” on the nation that will be ‘repaid’ by eradicating terrorism.

On April 23, at least three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists opened fire on the troops from across the Pak-Afghan border in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan.

The military’s media wing added that Pakistani troops responded in a ‘befitting manner’ due to which terrorists suffered heavy causalities, as per intelligence reports.

However, during the gunfight, Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.__Tribune.com

