Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US says reviving Iran deal ‘far from certain’ despite EU mission
US says reviving Iran deal ‘far from certain’ despite EU mission

US says reviving Iran deal ‘far from certain’ despite EU mission

International 2022-05-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United States said on Friday it remained uncertain if a nuclear deal with Iran can be revived after the European Union gave an upbeat assessment of a trip to Tehran.

A State Department spokesperson voiced appreciation for envoy Enrique Mora’s visit but added: “That said, at this point a deal remains far from certain.”

“Iran needs to decide whether it insists on extraneous conditions and whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, which we believe would serve all sides’ interests,” the spokesperson said.

“We and our partners are ready, and have been for some time. It’s now up to Iran.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier told reporters in Germany that stalled negotiations with Iran have been “reopened” after Mora’s trip.

President Joe Biden favours returning to the accord scrapped by his predecessor Donald Trump but he has rejected a number of demands of Iran, notably removing the powerful Revolutionary Guards from a US terrorism blacklist.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Heatwave-hit India irks G7 with wheat export ban

NEW DELHI: India banned wheat exports without government approval Saturday after its hottest March... more»

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran reiterates threat to his life, says has recorded video naming ‘all conspirators’

SIALKOT: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday his life was in danger... more»

UN Security Council condemns killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously condemned the killing of Palestinian American... more»

US says reviving Iran deal ‘far from certain’ despite EU mission

The United States said on Friday it remained uncertain if a nuclear deal with Iran can be revived... more»

NATO Foreign Ministers To Meet In Berlin For Talks On Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers will gather in Berlin for a two-day meeting beginning on Saturday to... more»

Intense fighting in east Ukraine as Europe pledges more military aid

Intense fighting raged in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region where Russia has been concentrating... more»

Russia to respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to its borders

Moscow will take adequate precautionary measures if NATO deploys nuclear forces and infrastructure... more»

Russia says to cut electricity to Finland from Saturday

Russia will suspend electricity supplies to Finland this weekend, a supplier said on Friday as... more»

Sea of people in Islamabad to ‘sweep everyone away’ if elections not announced; claims ousted Pakistani PM Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday warned that a “sea of people” set to march... more»

Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

Ukraine has started its first war crimes trial since the beginning of Russia’s invasion,... more»

Search

Back to Top