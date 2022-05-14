Sea of people in Islamabad to ‘sweep everyone away’ if elections not announced; claims ousted Pakistani PM Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday warned that a “sea of people” set to march towards Islamabad would “sweep everyone away” if the government did not announce a date for elections.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Mardan, Imran said an “absconder” sitting in London must realise that he would not be allowed to take decisions about Pakistan.

Imran emphasised that he was calling people to Islamabad for a “revolution” and not for politics.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the “three stooges”, the PTI chief said they were slaves of America with their wealth stashed abroad.

He alleged that the coalition government would soon approach the US for help, adding that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also set to hold a meeting in America in this regard.

“It is the same America that had tapped your phone call with your mother when she was sharing the details of your family assets abroad,” Imran said, referring to Bilawal.

He continued that the PPP chairperson would “beg for more money” from the US on the pretext that Imran would return [to power] if the money was not provided.

“I know Americans very well … they say there is no free lunch. Everything has a cost and in the context of Pakistan, the cost is to provide them [military] bases,” the ex-PM said.

Imran said his government was set to procure wheat and oil from Russia at a 30 per cent discount, adding that “the current government cannot trade with Russia due to US pressure.”

He said Pakistan, under the new regime, would have to give statements against Russia because the US wanted it. The PTI chief claimed he was also told the same. “But I refused it as we are a sovereign country and not slaves of anyone.”

He called upon people to break the shackles of fear and reach Islamabad. “The slaves of America imposed on us will never let us become a great nation.”

Imran said he assumed power in 2018 when the country was in debt. Narrating the “efforts” his government made to steer the country out of the crisis, Imran said he approached “friendly countries Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China” to save Pakistan from bankruptcy.

The former premier said it was “embarrassing” for him to reach out to different countries for loans, adding that “you lose your respect when you beg for money from someone”.

‘Neutrals’ did not thwart ‘conspiracy’

He said the conspiracy to oust his government was executed at a time when the country was reviving economically.

“When I learned about the conspiracy, I went to those who were capable of stopping it. I told them our economy will collapse and suffer. I also sent Shaukat Tarin, the finance minister, to tell it to those who say they are neutral. But unfortunately, the plot was not thwarted,” he said.

‘Neutral’ is a reference to the military, which has consistently claimed it is neutral as the country goes through political upheaval since the filing of the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan on March 8.

Imran urges chief justice to form commission

Imran demanded of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a commission to investigate the “foreign conspiracy” as per the letter written to the CJP by President Arif Alvi.

He said the proposed commission must hold open hearings as earlier demanded by his party.

The PTI chief alleged that Federal Investigation Agency’s former director, Mohammad Rizwan, died of a heart attack because he was threatened by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for holding a corruption inquiry against the Sharif family.

He also castigated the chief election commissioner (CEC), saying the nation would go after him if he tried to protect corrupt people and turncoats by misusing his power. “Fair elections are not possible under this CEC,” he added.

Imran asked people to amass in the capital with a mission to not allow a "group of thieves" to be imposed on Pakistan.