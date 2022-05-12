Pakistani man allegedly raped, blackmailed by 18 roommates in Istanbul

Eighteen men of Pakistani origin were detained in Istanbul over allegedly raping another Pakistani man.

The 21-year-old victim, who was living with other 18 Pakistan-origin men in the same house in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district, has been trying to get by through paper collecting and recycling on the streets.

Two of his roommates, who are also relatives, allegedly took nude photographs while he was taking shower back in March 2017. They then started to blackmail him with the photographs, demanding sexual intercourse with him.

After he refused to have sex with them they reportedly shared the photographs with 16 other men, while also threatening to share the pictures on social media.

The man filed a complaint about the issue with the Bakırköy Chief Prosecutor’s Office, saying he was raped at least 50 times by his roommates.

The suspects were detained by police upon his testimony.

“They threatened me with killing and beating. They raped me one by one,” he said.

The Prosecutor’s Office is demanding 12 years in jail for nine suspects on charges of “sexual assault” and up to one year in jail for seven other suspects on charges of “actual bodily harm.” Up to five years in jail are also for all suspects on charges of “coercion.”__Daily Hurriyet