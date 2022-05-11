Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US says it will increase pressure on Taliban if they don’t reverse decisions on women, girls
US says it will increase pressure on Taliban if they don’t reverse decisions on women, girls

US says it will increase pressure on Taliban if they don’t reverse decisions on women, girls

International 2022-05-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The United States will take steps to increase pressure on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to reverse some of its recent decisions restricting the rights of women and girls if the group shows no sign of rescinding the actions on its own.

“We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with.”

He did not elaborate on the possible steps or indicate how the group, which has already implemented policies curbing 20 years of gains for girls’ and women’s rights, might have a change of heart.

The Taliban on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a signature policy of their past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions that are causing anger at home and abroad.

The ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa, the group said, referring to the garment that was obligatory for women in public during the Taliban’s previous 1996-2001 rule.

The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew.

Despite that, the Taliban has restricted girls and women from working and limited their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to school beyond seventh grade.

“We’ve consulted closely with our allies and partners,” Price said. “There are steps that we will continue to take to increase pressure on the Taliban to reverse some of these decisions, to make good on the promises that they have made.”

A key piece of leverage held by Washington over the group is the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on US soil — half of which the Biden administration is seeking to free up to help the Afghan people, the administration has said.

The United States and other countries have already cut development aid and sanctioned the banking system since the group took over, pushing Afghanistan toward economic ruin.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West expressed “deep concern” over the Saturday decision in a series of tweets, while the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was an “unconscionable” move.

Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

WEST BANK: Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead by Israeli troops... more»

Pakistan: NA opposes legislation on voting right to dual nationals

The National Assembly Tuesday strongly opposed the proposed legislation on giving right to vote to... more»

Putin seeking goals beyond Ukraine’s east: US intelligence chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin is still looking to achieve military objectives beyond eastern... more»

Czech Republic replaces Russia on UN council

The Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has thanked UN members for electing his country to the UN... more»

Ukraine death toll ‘thousands higher’ than reported: UN rights official

GENEVA: Thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine during nearly 11 weeks of war there... more»

Kashmir: Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism

New Delhi, May 10: Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the... more»

Military Rescues Sri Lanka’s PM In Pre-Dawn Operation As Violent Clashes Leave Seven Dead

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was rescued in a pre-dawn... more»

US says it will increase pressure on Taliban if they don’t reverse decisions on women, girls

The United States will take steps to increase pressure on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to... more»

On a Victory Day without new victories, Putin’s speech keeps the world guessing

According to CNN reports on 9th May; Global leaders and defense officials had spent weeks... more»

Bitcoin falls to 10-month low as stock markets tumble

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since July 2021 on Monday as slumping equity markets continued to... more»

Search

Back to Top