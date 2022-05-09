Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Scholz’s party soundly beaten at German regional vote
Scholz’s party soundly beaten at German regional vote

Scholz’s party soundly beaten at German regional vote

Europe 2022-05-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD suffered a stinging defeat at regional elections on Sunday, with the opposition conservatives securing a thumping win in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein a week before a bigger test.

The Social Democrats saw their vote share diminish to around 16 percent from 27.3 percent in the last election in 2017, exit polls by national broadcasters showed. They were overtaken by the Greens, who were in second place with between 17-19 percent, after the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who were comfortably in the lead with 41-42 percent, the polls showed.

The CDU’s Daniel Guenther was therefore poised for a second term as the state premier. The northern state bordering Denmark is one of the smallest in Germany’s 16 regions, but both the CDU and the SPD were hoping for momentum to carry them into next Sunday’s regional election in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). A far bigger prize, NRW is Germany’s most populous state, and currently in the hands of the CDU, although surveys show the SPD running neck and neck.

A win in NRW would give a major boost to Scholz, who has been under fire domestically over what critics deem to be a stuttering response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some 65 percent of Germans said they did not find Scholz to be a strong leader, a poll commissioned by Der Spiegel in mid-April found.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Scholz’s party soundly beaten at German regional vote

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD suffered a stinging defeat at regional elections on Sunday,... more»

G7 leaders impose new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

The Group of Seven leaders have committed to phasing out dependency on Russian energy as they... more»

EasyJet to take out seats so it can fly with fewer crew

EasyJet plans to remove seats on some of its planes this summer, so that it can operate flights... more»

Putin vows ‘as in 1945, victory will be ours’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday vowed that “as in 1945, victory will be... more»

Sanctions Against Russia Open New Chapter In EU History: EU

EU sanctions against Russia opened a new chapter in the European history when economic power... more»

EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

The European Union has finally started to see the Greek policy of pushbacks in the Aegean Sea,... more»

Pakistan: FIA warns expats against arrests through Interpol for ‘seditious’ social media posts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned all expatriates of Pakistani origin that... more»

Belgium denies Ecuador’s extradition request for ex-president

Belgium has refused to extradite Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa, his lawyers announced... more»

Kashmir: Shishper Glacier outburst sweeps away bridge in Hassanabad area of Hunza

Hunza’s Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway was on Saturday destroyed and swept away... more»

Egyptian soldiers killed in armed attack in Sinai: Army

At least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, have been killed in an armed... more»

Search

Back to Top