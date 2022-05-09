Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Putin vows ‘as in 1945, victory will be ours’
Putin vows ‘as in 1945, victory will be ours’

Putin vows ‘as in 1945, victory will be ours’

Europe 2022-05-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday vowed that “as in 1945, victory will be ours” as he congratulated former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II.

“Today, our soldiers, as their ancestors, are fighting side by side to liberate their native land from the Nazi filth with the confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours,” said Putin, who sent Russian troops into Ukraine in February.

“Today, it is our common duty to prevent the rebirth of Nazism which caused so much suffering to the people of different countries,” said Putin. He added he hoped “new generations may be worthy of the memory of their fathers and grandfathers”.

Putin also made multiple references not just to soldiers but also civilians on the “home front… who smashed Nazism at the cost of countless sacrifices”.

“Sadly, today, Nazism is rearing its head once more,” charged Putin who has insisted that Ukraine is in the grip of fascism and a threat to Russia and the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine’s east which Moscow claims to be “liberating.”

“Our sacred duty is to hold back the ideological successors of those who were defeated” in World War II, which Moscow dubs “the great patriotic war,” said Putin, as he urged Russians to “take revenge.”

He also said he wished “all Ukraine’s inhabitants a peaceful and just future”.

On Monday, Moscow will officially commemorate victory over Nazi Germany with a giant military parade.

Under Putin, Russia has justified its offensive in Ukraine, launched on February 24, as a “special operation” to “demilitarise” and “de-nazify” its neighbour, a former Soviet republic which declared independence in 1991.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EasyJet to take out seats so it can fly with fewer crew

EasyJet plans to remove seats on some of its planes this summer, so that it can operate flights... more»

Putin vows ‘as in 1945, victory will be ours’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday vowed that “as in 1945, victory will be... more»

Sanctions Against Russia Open New Chapter In EU History: EU

EU sanctions against Russia opened a new chapter in the European history when economic power... more»

EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

The European Union has finally started to see the Greek policy of pushbacks in the Aegean Sea,... more»

Pakistan: FIA warns expats against arrests through Interpol for ‘seditious’ social media posts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned all expatriates of Pakistani origin that... more»

Belgium denies Ecuador’s extradition request for ex-president

Belgium has refused to extradite Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa, his lawyers announced... more»

Kashmir: Shishper Glacier outburst sweeps away bridge in Hassanabad area of Hunza

Hunza’s Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway was on Saturday destroyed and swept away... more»

Egyptian soldiers killed in armed attack in Sinai: Army

At least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, have been killed in an armed... more»

Ukraine: Intense shelling as troops battle to regain Kharkiv region

Intense fighting is continuing in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine as troops attempt to regain... more»

Iran says EU nuclear talks envoy to visit as bloc seeks to save deal

DUBAI: The European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran... more»

Search

Back to Top