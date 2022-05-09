Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister
EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

Europe 2022-05-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Union has finally started to see the Greek policy of pushbacks in the Aegean Sea, which has claimed many lives of asylum seekers, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on May 7.

“For years, Greece’s cruelty and inhuman behavior against innocent people and all kinds of disgrace have unfortunately been ignored by the world. However, Greece was caught in these very acts with the recent FRONTEX incident, and finally, the European Union has started to see the events, albeit to a limited extent,” Akar said, speaking at the Mediterranean Regional Command’s new dock and pier opening ceremony.

Greece also uses some international exercises, including the Tiger Meet, for this purpose, he said. Turkey ordered its Air Force to withdraw from the exercise due to the “selfish exploitation of some issues” in the FIR, Non-Military Status Islands and personnel rescue areas, and the “effort to use the exercise against Turkey’s rights and interests,” he said.

“Our Air Force has withdrawn from the exercise. We are in favor of peace, good neighborly relations and international law. We are in favor of solving all problems through negotiations. However, everyone should know that we will not allow any fait accompli and that we will not violate our rights,” the ministry said.

Ankara wants the solution of all problems by peaceful means and methods, he said adding that, Greece continues its “expansionist and aggressive policies with its provocative actions and rhetoric,” despite this being Turkey’s perspective.

The head of EU border agency Frontex recently resigned after being investigated by the union’s anti-fraud agency. Fabrice Leggeri was criticized by the EP for failure to protect the human rights of people seeking asylum in the EU.

Elaborating on a recent debate in Turkey regarding the Syrians sheltered in the country, Akar said that some circles are spreading disinformation in a bid to create a different perception about illegal immigrants and border security.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,065 people were caught at the borders, while 132,473 people were blocked, the minister explained.

There are nearly 5 million Syrians in the regions cleared from “terror” by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in Syria, he said.

“Every effort is made by our country to create the necessary conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of asylum seekers in accordance with U.N. criteria. This is a human condition. This should not be made a subject of political discussion.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Sanctions Against Russia Open New Chapter In EU History: EU

EU sanctions against Russia opened a new chapter in the European history when economic power... more»

EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

The European Union has finally started to see the Greek policy of pushbacks in the Aegean Sea,... more»

Pakistan: FIA warns expats against arrests through Interpol for ‘seditious’ social media posts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned all expatriates of Pakistani origin that... more»

Belgium denies Ecuador’s extradition request for ex-president

Belgium has refused to extradite Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa, his lawyers announced... more»

Kashmir: Shishper Glacier outburst sweeps away bridge in Hassanabad area of Hunza

Hunza’s Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway was on Saturday destroyed and swept away... more»

Egyptian soldiers killed in armed attack in Sinai: Army

At least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, have been killed in an armed... more»

Ukraine: Intense shelling as troops battle to regain Kharkiv region

Intense fighting is continuing in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine as troops attempt to regain... more»

Iran says EU nuclear talks envoy to visit as bloc seeks to save deal

DUBAI: The European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran... more»

China Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 53

Beijing: Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said Friday,... more»

‘Burqa is best’: Taliban announce women must cover faces in public

KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday ruled Afghan women must cover their faces, according to a decree... more»

Search

Back to Top