Ukraine: Intense shelling as troops battle to regain Kharkiv region

Intense fighting is continuing in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine as troops attempt to regain control of the area from the Russians.

It comes after Ukraine’s armed forces claimed on Saturday that they had taken five villages north-east of the country’s second largest city.

Analysts say the Ukrainian operation is developing into a successful counter-offensive.

Kharkiv has been the focus of intense shelling since the February invasion.

The governor of Kharkiv region said on Saturday that Russian troops continue “to fire on civilians in Kharkiv region”.

Oleh Synyehubov on Telegram reminded people to “not go out unnecessarily” and told people not to ignore the air raid sirens.

There is concern that the Russian shelling could intensify in the run up to Victory Day on May 9, when Russia commemorates its win over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The region has been heavily targeted by Russian forces since the invasion, but a report from the Institute of the Study of War says that Ukrainian troops are now “notably retaking territory along a broad arc around Kharkiv”.

It added that Ukrainian troops may be able to relieve Russian pressure on Kharkiv “and potentially threaten to make further advances to the Russian border.”

Hubanov Pavlo, a children’s doctor in Kharkiv told the BBC that people are still hiding in shelters and are not going to work.

“There is no normal life in the city,” he said. “Kharkiv is very close to the Russian border and so the city is constantly under attack. Unfortunately while the war continues, we cannot relax and we are constantly on alert.”

Mr Pavlo used to work at Kharkiv Regional Pediatric Hospital but it was destroyed by shelling.

“The shells hit our hospital several times, and now the building is destroyed and it was impossible to provide medical care there, because Russians were shooting all the time. I am now working in another hospital,” he said.

On Saturday, a museum dedicated to philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda in Kharkiv region was confirmed to have been destroyed after Russian shelling hit the roof. Items had been removed ahead of time.__BBC