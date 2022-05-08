Voice Of Vienna

China Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 53
China Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 53

Beijing: Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said Friday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction.

The commercial building in Changsha city caved in last Friday, prompting over six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal.

“The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster CCTV quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found… 10 people were rescued and 53 people died.”

The 10th person pulled alive from the rubble just after midnight on Thursday had been buried in debris for nearly six days, state media reported earlier.

Changsha’s top Communist Party official Wu Guiying led other city officials in apologising for the accident and bowed in commemoration of the victims during a Friday briefing.

They “offered a sincere apology to society” and “expressed deep condolences to all the families of the victims and injured”, according to state media, as Wu mentioned her “extreme distress” and “unparalleled self-blame”.

Officials will “fully cooperate with higher departments to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident … and give a responsible explanation to the whole of society,” Wu vowed.

The toll from the collapse rose from 26 on Thursday evening. The block had contained apartments, a hotel and a cinema.__The Nation

