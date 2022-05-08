Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Burqa is best’: Taliban announce women must cover faces in public
‘Burqa is best’: Taliban announce women must cover faces in public

‘Burqa is best’: Taliban announce women must cover faces in public

International 2022-05-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday ruled Afghan women must cover their faces, according to a decree from the group’s supreme leader, an escalation of growing restrictions on women in public that is drawing a backlash from the international community and many Afghans.

A spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice read the decree from the group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at a press conference in Kabul, saying that a woman’s father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she did not cover her face outside the home.

They added the ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa, which became a global symbol of the Taliban’s previous regime from 1996 until 2001.

Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.

The group has faced intense pushback, led by Western governments but joined by some religious scholars and Islamic countries for their growing limits on women’s rights.

A surprise U-turn in March in which the group shuttered girls’ high schools on the morning they were due to open drew the ire of the international community and prompted the United States to cancel planned meetings on easing the country’s financial crisis.

Washington and other nations have cut development aid and enforced strict sanctions on the banking system, since the Taliban took over in August, pushing the country towards economic ruin.

The Taliban has said it has changed since it last ruled when it banned girls’ education or women leaving the house without a male relative and women were required to wear cover their faces.

However, in recent months, the administration has increased its restrictions on women including rules limiting their travel without a male chaperone and banning men and women from visiting parks at the same time.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Shishper Glacier outburst sweeps away bridge in Hassanabad area of Hunza

Hunza’s Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway was on Saturday destroyed and swept away... more»

Egyptian soldiers killed in armed attack in Sinai: Army

At least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, have been killed in an armed... more»

Ukraine: Intense shelling as troops battle to regain Kharkiv region

Intense fighting is continuing in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine as troops attempt to regain... more»

Iran says EU nuclear talks envoy to visit as bloc seeks to save deal

DUBAI: The European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran... more»

China Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 53

Beijing: Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said Friday,... more»

‘Burqa is best’: Taliban announce women must cover faces in public

KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday ruled Afghan women must cover their faces, according to a decree... more»

Two dead in shooting at Dutch ‘care farm’

Two people were shot dead and two wounded Friday at a “care farm” in the Netherlands for... more»

China makes second largest incursion into Taiwan air defence zone

China sent 18 warplanes, including fighters and bombers, into Taiwan’s air defence zone,... more»

Amnesty says evidence shows Russian troops committed war crimes near Kyiv

Amnesty International said on Friday there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had... more»

British PM Johnson loses London strongholds as scandals bite in local elections

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost control of traditional... more»

Search

Back to Top