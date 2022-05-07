Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Two dead in shooting at Dutch ‘care farm’
Two dead in shooting at Dutch ‘care farm’

Two dead in shooting at Dutch ‘care farm’

Europe 2022-05-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two people were shot dead and two wounded Friday at a “care farm” in the Netherlands for people with mental or social issues, police and local media said.

Dutch police said they arrested a man after the incident in Alblasserdam, overlooking the famed Kinderdijk windmills near Rotterdam, a UNESCO world heritage site.

The dead were a 16-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, a police spokesman at the scene was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency. A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were seriously wounded. “The suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized.

The witnesses are taken care of, help is arranged for them. The investigation is underway,” Rotterdam police said on Twitter. The male suspect has been known to police for several years as “confused and a nuisance”, several Dutch media reported.

The shooting happened at a farm where children, young people and adults with conditions such as autism and Alzheimer’s work with animals as a form of therapy, broadcaster NOS said. Two air ambulances had landed at the scene and numerous emergency vehicles were stationed outside the farm, it said.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two dead in shooting at Dutch ‘care farm’

Two people were shot dead and two wounded Friday at a “care farm” in the Netherlands for... more»

China makes second largest incursion into Taiwan air defence zone

China sent 18 warplanes, including fighters and bombers, into Taiwan’s air defence zone,... more»

Amnesty says evidence shows Russian troops committed war crimes near Kyiv

Amnesty International said on Friday there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had... more»

British PM Johnson loses London strongholds as scandals bite in local elections

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost control of traditional... more»

‘Fierce Bloody Combat’ Is Ongoing At Azovstal

MARIUPOL-A Ukrainian commander inside the ruins of the Azovstal complex in Mariupol has recorded a... more»

Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

While referring to the Istanbul governor’s statement that there were 1,305,000 migrants in... more»

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine ‘target’ Russian generals

WASHINGTON: The US Defense Department denied Thursday that it provided intelligence on the... more»

Pakistan Govt to form inquiry commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday the government had decided to form... more»

Three killed, four wounded in attack near Tel Aviv, medics say

Israeli medics have said at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on... more»

Pakistani worker shot in Greece in suspected hate crime

ATHENS: A Pakistani worker was shot in the head in Greece in a suspected hate crime ahead of a key... more»

Search

Back to Top