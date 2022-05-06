Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Putin sorry for Lavrov’s claim Hitler was part Jewish – Israel PM
Putin sorry for Lavrov’s claim Hitler was part Jewish – Israel PM

Putin sorry for Lavrov’s claim Hitler was part Jewish – Israel PM

International 2022-05-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has apologised after his foreign minister said that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood”, Israel says.

Mr Putin made the apology in a call with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, his office said in a statement.

Russia’s account of the conversation did not mention an apology.

Sergei Lavrov made the initial comments to try to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as “Nazi” despite the fact that its president is Jewish.

Mr Lavrov spoke to Italian TV on Sunday, days after Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day – one of the most solemn occasions in the Israeli calendar.

When asked how Russia can claim that it is fighting to “de-Nazify” Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky is himself Jewish, Mr Lavrov said: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. [That Zelensky is Jewish] means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews.”

The comments sparked outrage in Israel. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust in World War Two.

Israel had demanded an apology, with Mr Bennett saying shortly after that “such lies are meant to blame the Jews themselves for the most terrible crimes in history and thus free the oppressors of the Jews from their responsibility”.

In Thursday’s statement, Mr Bennett’s office said that he had accepted Mr Putin’s apology and “thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust”.

Russia said the two discussed the Holocaust, but did not say Mr Putin apologised.

Israel has tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, but has also faced criticism for not taking a tougher line against President Putin.

Israeli media this week reported that Israel was considering boosting its military and civilian assistance to Ukraine.__BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Putin sorry for Lavrov’s claim Hitler was part Jewish – Israel PM

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has apologised after his foreign minister said that Nazi... more»

North Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South... more»

Modi refrains from condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine in meeting with Macron

PARIS: India and France on Wednesday called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities” in... more»

Restrictions on freedom of speech undermine Pakistan’s image, ability to progress: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US government is aware of the curbs on... more»

Northern Ireland set to vote in election poised to make history

Belfast, United Kingdom – Voters in Northern Ireland are set to go to the polls on Thursday in... more»

Ukraine war: Russia denies it plans to declare war on 9 May

Russia has dismissed speculation that it will declare all-out war in Ukraine in the coming days as... more»

Beijing closes 10% of subway stations to stem COVID spread

Beijing on Wednesday closed around 10% of the stations in its vast subway system as an additional... more»

UN concerned over Jodhpur Hindu-Muslim clashes on Eid

The United Nations (UN) has expressed disquiet over the Hindu-Muslim clashes in the Indian city of... more»

EU Commission Chief Proposes Oil Embargo On Russia

The European Commission chief on Wednesday proposed an oil embargo on Russia as she presented the... more»

Biden nominates new top US general in Europe

According to CNN report on May 3rd, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the current head of US Army forces in... more»

Search

Back to Top