Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets on Eid

LAHORE: Pakistani and Indian forces on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of Eidul Fitr at the Wagah border and other border areas.

The local commanders of Pakistan Rangers Punjab and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) offered sweets to each other at the border areas near Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot and other international border areas as well as the Working boundary.

According to details, they also exchanged gifts and expressed good wishes for each other on the occasion.

It is a tradition for Indian and Pakistani forces to exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries and on the occasion of major festivals every year.

The practice is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Relations had been strained between the two countries since the revocation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) special status by India. As a result, the tradition was put on hold for some time.

Last year in August, Pakistani and Indian forces had exchanged sweets at the Wagah Border on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

The goodwill gesture was made by officials from the Punjab Rangers and India’s BSF.__Tribune.com

