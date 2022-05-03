Muslims In Ukraine Celebrates Eid Al-Fitr In Shadow Of War

Muslims in Ukraine on Monday celebrated Eid al-Fitr in the shadow of war, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A number of Muslim worshippers gathered in the Islamic Community Center Mosque in the capital Kyiv for the Eid prayer.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Seyran Arifov, the president of the Council of Ukrainian Muslims, said that many Muslims had to leave their homes because of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.

Some of them take refuge in other countries, while others fled to safer locations within the country, he noted.

Expressing concerns over the war, Arifov called on the Muslim community to do their best to contribute to the country and its people.

Seyfullah Rashidov, a professor at Ukraine’s Izmail State University of Humanities, greeted all Muslims on Eid al-Fitr and wished them a peaceful and healthy life.

Ali Assadi, a Ukrainian citizen of Palestinian origin, said they wish the war would be over soon.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.__The Nation