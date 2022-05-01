India test-fires anti-ship supersonic cruise missile

DELHI: India successfully test-fired an anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday, said an official.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command said in a tweet on Thursday: “IndianNavy & ANC (Andaman and Nicobar Command) yet again demonstrate combat readiness by successfully destroying target at sea through antiship version of BrahMos at Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 27 Apr.”

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is the only tri-services command of the Indian armed forces.

A video was also shared by the command showing the BrahMos missile destroying a target at sea.

Last month, India successfully tested the accuracy of an extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile launched from the stealth destroyer Indian Navy Ship (INS) Chennai.

Later on April 19, the Indian Air Force (IAF) test-fired the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land.

The missile was developed as part of a joint venture between Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya initiated in 1998.__Tribune.com