Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Attacks Against Veiled Women In France Trigger Tensions
Attacks Against Veiled Women In France Trigger Tensions

Attacks Against Veiled Women In France Trigger Tensions

Europe 2022-04-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A French lawyer has expressed deep concern over the recent assault of two veiled young Muslim women by police officers at the Pont de Clichy in the northwestern part of the capital Paris.

Video footage showing police officers involved in the incident on April 14 went viral, triggering tensions.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Nabil Boudi, who is representing the two plaintiffs, said while the incident was not new, there is a growing trend of violence against Muslims.

“Within one week, several attacks occurred on veiled women, the latest being that at the Pont de Clichy. Similar attacks have happened in Montpellier city, where two veiled girls were assaulted by a retired police officer, and another in an amphitheater in Lyon,” he said.

Describing it as worrying, Boudi, a member of the Paris Bar, attributed the successive attacks to the “labeling of certain categories of French Muslims as enemies.”

The fact that police officers orchestrate violence against Muslims compounds the problem, he said.

The lawyer said his clients wonder where they will report their cases now that it is the police who are assaulting them.

The victims of the Pont de Clichy incident and the police officers are expected to meet at the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) in attempting to address the case.

Boudi also castigated an identity check subjected to one of his clients, which he said is regulated in France and must be justified by the commission of an offence.

“I consider that they (his clients) were victims of a racist and growing trend of Islamophobia. One of the police officers attacked one of the victims by trying to tear off her veil,” he said, adding that a medical examination confirmed that the victims were assaulted.

The police officers involved in the assault filed a case against the girls, accusing them of “contempt and rebellion.” However, Boudi wondered how the police officers came up with the charges yet they did not arrest the alleged suspects.

The police only filed a complaint after video footage of the incident circulated on social media, he said.

“They know that they violated the law and that they have committed very serious offenses but filed a complaint to justify the violence,” the lawyer said.

The two girls contend that it is a serious offense for persons holding public authority to orchestrate violence against people because of their religious affiliation.

*The opinions expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial line of Anadolu Agency.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

47 locals among 62 militants killed in Kashmir so far this year: IG Kashmir

Srinagar April 28: Police on Thursday said that 62 militants have been killed in Kashmir so far... more»

Algeria threatens to halt gas exports to Spain

Algeria has threatened to suspend its gas exports to Spain, the latest twist in a complex triangle... more»

Biden announces $33bn to help Ukraine in war

President Biden is asking Congress for $33bn (£27bn) in military, economic and humanitarian... more»

86 attacks, violations against journalists (in Pakistan) recorded in one year: report

At least 86 cases of attacks and violations against media and its practitioners, including... more»

Attacks Against Veiled Women In France Trigger Tensions

A French lawyer has expressed deep concern over the recent assault of two veiled young Muslim... more»

EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

The European Union has warned Russia it will not bend to “blackmail” over its support... more»

Pakistan: Islamabad High Court orders forming commission to probe harassment, disappearances of Baloch students

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed authorities to form a commission to investigate the... more»

Kashmir: Two Al-Badr militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar, April 27: Two Al-Badr militants involved in attacks on non-local labourers were killed... more»

Demolitions in Jeddah turn residents into ‘strangers’

The Saudi doctor still had 15 years left on the loan he used to build his family’s... more»

Pakistan rebel group warns China of harsher attacks

A Pakistan separatist group on Wednesday warned of more violent attacks on Chinese targets, a day... more»

Search

Back to Top