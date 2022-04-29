47 locals among 62 militants killed in Kashmir so far this year: IG Kashmir

Srinagar April 28: Police on Thursday said that 62 militants have been killed in Kashmir so far this year including 47 locals.

In a statement issued this morning, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that of the slain militants, 39 belonged to LeT, 15 to Jaish, six to Hizb and two were affiliated with Al-Badr outfit.

Pertinently, the two Al-Badr militants identified by police as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayoub were killed in a gunfight that broke out on Wednesday in Mitrigam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Total #terrorists killed in encounters so far this year= 62. Terror Outfit wise: LeT = 39, JeM=15, HM =06, Al-Badr =02. Among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local terrorists & 15 #foreign terrorists, ” IGP Kashmir said in a statement.__GK News