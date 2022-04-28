Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Russia warns the countries intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response
Russia warns the countries intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response

Russia warns the countries intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response

Europe 2022-04-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Vladimir Putin has made a fresh threat to the West, saying any country that sets out to intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response.

“We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having… we’ll use them, if needed,” he said. “We have already taken all the decisions on this.”

His latest warning comes after Western countries have ramped up support for Ukraine in the past days.

Yesterday, the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged to move “heaven and earth” to make sure Ukraine defeats Russia.

And in recent days, there has been an increasing number of pledges to increase military support to Ukraine, including Germany’s announcement that it will send 50 anti-aircraft tanks, in a sharp U-turn in policy.

The UK is also expected to call later for fighter jets to be provided to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also claimed the West was “pouring oil on the fire” by providing Ukraine with firepower – and said the conflict could lead to World War Three.

Putin’s warning comes as tensions were heightened further today as Russian energy provider Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, saying it’s because the countries refused to follow Moscow’s new rule to pay for gas in roubles.__BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Two Al-Badr militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar, April 27: Two Al-Badr militants involved in attacks on non-local labourers were killed... more»

Demolitions in Jeddah turn residents into ‘strangers’

The Saudi doctor still had 15 years left on the loan he used to build his family’s... more»

Pakistan rebel group warns China of harsher attacks

A Pakistan separatist group on Wednesday warned of more violent attacks on Chinese targets, a day... more»

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi handed 5 year jail term for corruption

A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in jail... more»

Russia warns the countries intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response

The Vladimir Putin has made a fresh threat to the West, saying any country that sets out to... more»

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after Russia halt

Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia’s state energy... more»

EU estimates up to 80pc of population has had Covid

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said that between 60 per cent and 80 per cent of the EU... more»

Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

Germany said Tuesday it would send anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, in a clear switch in Berlin’s... more»

Blinken defends Iran deal talks against congressional criticism

Despite an apparent impasse in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Antony... more»

Russia accuses UK of provoking attacks on its soil

The Russian government has accused the UK of “provoking” Ukraine into attacking... more»

Search

Back to Top