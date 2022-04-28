Russia warns the countries intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response

The Vladimir Putin has made a fresh threat to the West, saying any country that sets out to intervene in Ukraine will face a “lightning-fast” military response.

“We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having… we’ll use them, if needed,” he said. “We have already taken all the decisions on this.”

His latest warning comes after Western countries have ramped up support for Ukraine in the past days.

Yesterday, the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged to move “heaven and earth” to make sure Ukraine defeats Russia.

And in recent days, there has been an increasing number of pledges to increase military support to Ukraine, including Germany’s announcement that it will send 50 anti-aircraft tanks, in a sharp U-turn in policy.

The UK is also expected to call later for fighter jets to be provided to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also claimed the West was “pouring oil on the fire” by providing Ukraine with firepower – and said the conflict could lead to World War Three.

Putin’s warning comes as tensions were heightened further today as Russian energy provider Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, saying it’s because the countries refused to follow Moscow’s new rule to pay for gas in roubles.__BBC.com