Kashmir: Two Al-Badr militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar, April 27: Two Al-Badr militants involved in attacks on non-local labourers were killed in an anti-insurgency operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Thursday, police said.

A police officer said that a gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and army launched a search operation in the Mitrigam area of the district last evening.

In the gunfight, he said, two local militants of Al Badr outfit were killed who were identified as Aijaz Hafiz & Shahid Ayub.

Two AK rifles were recovered from their possession, said the officer. “They had been involved in [a] series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022,” a police spokesman said on Twitter while quoting IGP Kashmir.

A soldier was wounded in the gunfight, police said.__GK News

