Noam Chomsky Rejects Imran Khan’s ‘Foreign Conspiracy’ Claim

International 2022-04-25
World-renowned intellectual and a fierce critic of US policies Noam Chomsky on Sunday has dismissed as baseless allegations of US plots to overthrow Imran Khan s government.

While responding to emails from a foreign journalist, Noam Chomsky said that it was pointless to present the threatening letter as a conspiracy, adding that the letter of the Pakistani ambassador could not be considered solid evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Noam Chomsky is considered one of the greatest critics of US imperialist policies and the author of more than 150 books.__The Nation

