Macron vows to govern for all after election victory

Emmanuel Macron has beaten far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win the French presidency

The centrist has taken 58% of the vote to her 42% in a narrower victory than their previous contest in 2017, projections based on real results show

Macron, 44, makes history by becoming the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years

The first phone call Emmanuel Macron took part in after his re-election was with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Elysée presidential office is quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

“Chancellor Scholz called the president to congratulate him,” it said in a statement.

“It was the first call taken by the president, a mark of Franco-German friendship.”

Speaking to supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, he thanked French voters for trusting him after “five years of hard times”

He acknowledged many people voted for him only to block the far right and vowed to govern for all

Le Pen, 53, was running for the presidency for a third time and has conceded defeat

Addressing supporters earlier, she said her party’s unprecedented vote share was still a victory. __Courtesy BBC.com