Turkey’s Jailed Rights Defender Makes Final Appeal Before Verdict

Istanbul – One of Turkey’s most famous prisoners made his final appeal for freedom on Friday, at the culmination of a years-long trial that has come to define Ankara’s tense ties with Western allies in the wake of a failed 2016 coup. Paris-born activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala was a relative unknown when he was detained on his arrival at Istanbul’s airport from a trip to a cultural centre in the Turkish city of Gaziantep in October 2017.

But his continued imprisonment without a conviction has turned the 64-year-old into a hero for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opponents — and a focus of Western worries about the Turkish leader’s comprehensive crackdown on dissent.

Prosecutors want Kavala found guilty of “attempting to overthrow” Erdogan’s socially conservative government by financing a wave of 2013 protests and then being directly involved in the coup plot.

The verdict and sentence, expected to be issued by a panel of three judges on Monday, could see Kavala jailed for life without the possibility of parole if found guilty.

The marathon trial has been faithfully attended by Western diplomats, underscoring the continued importance of rights issues in their relations with Turkey, a strategic member of the NATO defence alliance.

“The fact that I have spent 4.5 years of my life in prison is a loss that cannot be compensated,” Kavala told the court a closing statement issued by video link from his high-security prison outside Istanbul.

“The only thing that would console me is the possibility that what I have gone through helps to put an end to grave judicial mistakes.”

Personal enmity

Kavala was acquitted of the first count linked to the 2013 protests in February 2020.