Pakistan’s PM vows to raise Baloch missing persons issue with ‘powerful quarters’

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he would take up the issue of Baloch missing persons with the “powerful quarters”.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Quetta-Karachi highway after arriving on his maiden visit to Balochistan earlier today. He also chaired a high-level meeting on law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Shehbaz assured that he would raise his voice about the issue of missing persons. “I want to see laptops in the hands of Baloch students rather than weapons,” he said.

The prime minister added that his government has planned a number of development schemes to bring Balochistan at par with other parts of the country. Balochistan belongs to Balochs, Pashtuns and other ethnic groups and covers half of the country in terms of area. “We want to address the grievances of the masses here,” he said.

The premier noted that despite having less and scattered population as compared to other areas of the country, the province was still not developed.

Shehbaz recalled that the people of Balochistan have faced the brunt of terrorism in the past and scores of precious human lives have been lost in the terrorist attacks. He said that peace has returned to the province following the sacrifices of the security forces in the province.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo, acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Agha Hassan Baloch, Maulana Abdul Wasey and other high-level officials were also present on the occasion.__Tribune.com