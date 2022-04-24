Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Indian lawmaker arrested over tweet criticising Modi
Indian lawmaker arrested over tweet criticising Modi

Indian lawmaker arrested over tweet criticising Modi

International 2022-04-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A state lawmaker in India was arrested for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet, officials said Friday, raising concerns over freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy.

Jignesh Mevani, a prominent campaigner for India’s marginalised low-caste Dalit community, accused the Hindu nationalist leader of idolising Nathuram Godse, the assassin of India’s independence icon Mahatma Gandhi. Some fringes of the Indian right wing revere Godse as a hero for killing the man they blame for the partition of India and Pakistan — comments that Modi himself has criticised in the past.

But Mevani wrote in a tweet earlier this week that Modi “worships and considers ‘Godse’ as God”, accusing the prime minister of fomenting religious division.

He also demanded that Modi apologise for communal violence in Gujarat, where Mevani is a member of the state legislature. He was arrested Thursday on accusations of attempting to disturb “public tranquility and peace”, the police told AFP.

He was taken across the country to Assam in India’s northeast, where the complaint had been filed, and a court in Kokrajhar denied him bail, ordering him to be held in custody for three days. Freedom of speech is enshrined in India’s constitution and Mevani’s lawyers called the arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The tweet in question has been taken down by Twitter in India following a legal complaint.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran Revolutionary Guard general survives attack; bodyguard dead

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general from Iran‘s powerful Islamic Revolutionary... more»

Pakistan’s PM vows to raise Baloch missing persons issue with ‘powerful quarters’

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he would take up the issue of Baloch... more»

Shanghai: Censors try to block video about lockdown conditions

Chinese internet authorities are trying to block a popular video highlighting the impact of... more»

Indian lawmaker arrested over tweet criticising Modi

A state lawmaker in India was arrested for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet,... more»

Pakistan: No change in army’s approach despite huge PTI protests; analysts say

KARACHI: Former army officers do not foresee any change in the military’s current approach... more»

Turkey’s Jailed Rights Defender Makes Final Appeal Before Verdict

Istanbul – One of Turkey’s most famous prisoners made his final appeal for freedom on Friday,... more»

France braces for Le Pen-Macron showdown

France on April 23 prepared to choose between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right... more»

Hong Kong and Shanghai lose their international luster as Covid restrictions bite

Hong Kong (CNN)The glittering skylines of Hong Kong and Shanghai have long been associated with... more»

Tunisian president seizes control of electoral commission

Tunisia’s president seized control of the country’s election commission on Friday, saying he... more»

Seven killed in Kashmir before India PM Modi’s visit

Six alleged rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate clashes in... more»

Search

Back to Top