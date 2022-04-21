Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Finance officials stage G20 walk-out as Russia speaks
Finance officials stage G20 walk-out as Russia speaks

Finance officials stage G20 walk-out as Russia speaks

International 2022-04-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a walk-out today of a meeting of finance officials from the world’s richest countries when Russian officials spoke.

It was the first meeting of G20 ministers and central bank governors since President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

British, French and Canadian officials joined the boycott, officials confirmed.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted that his representatives, along with US and Canadian counterparts, left the meeting in Washington, “united in their condemnation” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Both Yellen and President Biden have called for Russia to be removed from the G20, something not all members support.

Russia’s finance minister, Anton Siluanov, had urged the group not to politicise the talks, warning that it would risk undermining confidence in the global monetary system, RIA news agency said.__BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Sweden suspects ‘foreign actors’ behind riots over Quran burning

Sweden suspects foreign countries had a hand in inciting violent riots in several cities recently... more»

Blinken urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘end the cycle of violence’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday to “end... more»

Finance officials stage G20 walk-out as Russia speaks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a walk-out today of a meeting of finance officials from the... more»

Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open’: PM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Wednesday his government signed a... more»

British PM to visit India amid ‘terror campaign’ against Muslims

LONDON: Amid the all-out onslaught by India’s fascist Modi regime on Muslims and on the people... more»

Russia Says Expelling 36 European Diplomats

Moscow – Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling 36 diplomats from two European countries in... more»

‘Using citizenship as a weapon’ Myanmar military targets critics

Since March, the military regime in Myanmar has announced the termination of citizenship of 33... more»

Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east

Ukrainian troops have so far held the line against a broad Russian offensive in the... more»

Pakistan: Shehbaz’s govt eyes reset in West ties

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking to reset ties with... more»

EU fraud agency investigating French President candidate Le Pen

Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union’s fraud agency accusing French... more»

Search

Back to Top