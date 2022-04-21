Finance officials stage G20 walk-out as Russia speaks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a walk-out today of a meeting of finance officials from the world’s richest countries when Russian officials spoke.

It was the first meeting of G20 ministers and central bank governors since President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

British, French and Canadian officials joined the boycott, officials confirmed.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted that his representatives, along with US and Canadian counterparts, left the meeting in Washington, “united in their condemnation” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Both Yellen and President Biden have called for Russia to be removed from the G20, something not all members support.

Russia’s finance minister, Anton Siluanov, had urged the group not to politicise the talks, warning that it would risk undermining confidence in the global monetary system, RIA news agency said.__BBC.com