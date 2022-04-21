Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / British PM to visit India amid ‘terror campaign’ against Muslims
British PM to visit India amid ‘terror campaign’ against Muslims

British PM to visit India amid ‘terror campaign’ against Muslims

International 2022-04-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LONDON: Amid the all-out onslaught by India’s fascist Modi regime on Muslims and on the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson demands strong protest by the British government against the RSS-BJP regime in India.

“This is not the time that prime minister of mother of all democracies visits India which may be seen as a vote of confidence to Modi, whose hands are soaked in the blood of innocent Muslims and other minorities in India,” said Fahim Kayani, leader of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK.

Johnson is visiting India this week where he will meet his counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday while Muslims and other minorities are facing pogrom at the hands of Hindutva gangs. Properties, homes and businesses of Muslims are being selectively targeted and they are being evicted from their native places.

“The low-intensity terror campaign against Muslims in India has sent shock waves across the world and the UK premier must lodge a strong protest with Modi and make human rights a priority in his agenda with the Indian side,” Kayani said.

“Modi’s fascist regime is the mother of all human rights violations in the world and no conscious person and those who believe in universal values of human rights can prefer economic interests over human rights,” the UK-based Kashmiri diaspora leader said.

India is violating international law and UN resolutions, said Kayani. “It is the responsibility of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to force India it complies with plebiscite as enshrined in UN resolutions and allow Kashmiris in IIoJK to decide their political fate,” he added.

“Kashmiris expect the UK premier to raise re-annexation of Kashmir by India on Aug. 05, 2019 which is a modern-day example of colonialism and imperialism,” Kayani said.

The Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK leader said the British government has an important role to play to stop the fascist government from furthering its anti-humanity agenda.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has the power and can very well influence other nations to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity it is inflicting on Kashmiris and Muslims in India,” said Kayani.

“Kashmiri and other diaspora groups in the UK expect Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise these grave issues with Modi during his trip and also speak about it publicly so as it serves as deterrence to what India is doing against Kashmiris and Muslims in India,” he added.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Sweden suspects ‘foreign actors’ behind riots over Quran burning

Sweden suspects foreign countries had a hand in inciting violent riots in several cities recently... more»

Blinken urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘end the cycle of violence’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday to “end... more»

Finance officials stage G20 walk-out as Russia speaks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a walk-out today of a meeting of finance officials from the... more»

Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open’: PM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Wednesday his government signed a... more»

British PM to visit India amid ‘terror campaign’ against Muslims

LONDON: Amid the all-out onslaught by India’s fascist Modi regime on Muslims and on the people... more»

Russia Says Expelling 36 European Diplomats

Moscow – Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling 36 diplomats from two European countries in... more»

‘Using citizenship as a weapon’ Myanmar military targets critics

Since March, the military regime in Myanmar has announced the termination of citizenship of 33... more»

Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east

Ukrainian troops have so far held the line against a broad Russian offensive in the... more»

Pakistan: Shehbaz’s govt eyes reset in West ties

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking to reset ties with... more»

EU fraud agency investigating French President candidate Le Pen

Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union’s fraud agency accusing French... more»

Search

Back to Top