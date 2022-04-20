Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east
Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east

Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east

Europe 2022-04-20, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

Ukrainian troops have so far held the line against a broad Russian offensive in the country’s east and in some places have successfully counter-attacked, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

In an operational update posted to Facebook, the general staff said while Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian forces and critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, a Russian offensive south of Izyum failed after heavy losses.

Additionally, the Ukrainians say their troops managed to retake the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region after launching a counter-offensive there.

The update also claims that Russia is continuing to move forces from Belarus into Russia to redeploy to Ukraine and that Russian aircraft have continued to strike targets in Ukraine from Belarusian facilities.__BBC

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Using citizenship as a weapon’ Myanmar military targets critics

Since March, the military regime in Myanmar has announced the termination of citizenship of 33... more»

Ukraine says its troops standing firm in east

Ukrainian troops have so far held the line against a broad Russian offensive in the... more»

Pakistan: Shehbaz’s govt eyes reset in West ties

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking to reset ties with... more»

EU fraud agency investigating French President candidate Le Pen

Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union’s fraud agency accusing French... more»

Israel Coalition Faces New Split Over Jerusalem Violence

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition... more»

China says security pact with Solomon Islands does not target third party

China said on Tuesday that its security cooperation with Solomon Islands does not target any third... more»

Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces mass in the east

Lviv, Ukraine: Airstrikes killed at least seven people in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on... more»

Kashmir: PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas elected new prime minister of AJK

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was on Monday elected the 14th prime... more»

Dozens arrested at Sweden riots sparked by planned Quran burnings

More than 40 people have been arrested after violent clashes in Sweden between police and people... more»

Railway policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Srinagar: A Railway Protection Force personal was killed and another injured in a hit and run... more»

Search

Back to Top