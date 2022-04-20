Voice Of Vienna

China says security pact with Solomon Islands does not target third party

China said on Tuesday that its security cooperation with Solomon Islands does not target any third party, following the signing of a security cooperation pact between the two countries.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele recently signed a China-Solomon Islands intergovernmental framework agreement on security cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

The spokesperson stressed that security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands is part of normal exchanges and cooperation between two sovereign and independent countries.

Wang said the cooperation is based on equality and shared benefits and is conducted on the premise of respecting Solomon Islands’ will and actual needs.

The two sides will conduct cooperation in fields such as maintaining social order, protecting people’s lives and properties, providing humanitarian assistance, and tackling natural disasters, so as to help Solomon Islands strengthen its capabilities in safeguarding national security, he added.

The cooperation is intended to promote social stability and lasting security of Solomon Islands and is in line with the common interests of the country and the South Pacific, he said.

Describing China-Solomon Islands security cooperation as “transparent, open and inclusive,” he said it does not target any third country , does not contradict the cooperation between Solomon Islands and other countries, and can complement the existing cooperation mechanisms in the region.

Commenting on the signing of the framework agreement, the government of Solomon Islands said in a statement on March 31 that the move aims to respond to the country’s “soft and hard domestic threats.”

Solomon Islands “will work with all partners in providing a safe and secure nation where all people are able to co-exist peacefully,” according to the statement.__Pakistan Today

