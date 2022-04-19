Railway policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Srinagar: A Railway Protection Force personal was killed and another injured in a hit and run militant attack in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Monday. The slain personal has been identified as Head Constable Surinder Singh while the grievously injured personal has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Devraj Kumar.

“Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, Pulwama. In this terror incident, 2 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 1 RPF personnel succumbed and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

According to officials, the personnel from the Railway Protection Force were having tea outside the railway station when militants fired upon them.

A top police official told Greater Kashmir: “Today at about 5:45 hrs terrorist boarded on a motor cycle fired indiscriminately at near tea stall (khokha) located Railway Kakapora with the result 2 RPF personnel injured critically who have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment,” he said adding one among them succumbed on way to hospital and another is undergoing treatment at hospital. A massive operation in the area was underway when this report was being filed.

The attack and subsequent killing came a day after a soldier was killed in another in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

A statement issued by the Police said: ” One Railway Protection Force personnel was martyred and another injured by terrorists in a gruesome terror attack at Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Today at about 1805hrs police received information about a terror crime incident at Kakapora area of Pulwama where terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon 02 RPF personnel namely ASI Devraj Kumar and HC Surinder Kumar, outside Railway Station Kakapora. In this terror crime incident, both the personnel received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment to their injuries however, Surinder Kumar succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” J&K Police stands by the family of Martyr at this critical juncture and pays rich tributes to the martyr, the statement said.

“Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on,” the statement said.__GK News