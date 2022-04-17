UK PM Johnson pledges to send Ukraine armoured vehicles in ‘coming days’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the delivery of armed vehicles “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.

Johnson assured Zelensky that Britain would “continue to provide the means for Ukraine to defend itself,” according to a statement issued by his office.

The two leaders also discussed the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine during their phone call, the statement said.

Johnson also assured Zelensky he would continue working with Britain’s partners and allies to “ensure Ukraine could defend its sovereignty in the weeks and months to come.”__Al Jazeera