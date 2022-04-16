Seven (pakistani) soldiers martyred as terrorists ambush military convoy near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers were martyred Thursday when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pakistan-Afghan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement issued Friday, the military’s media wing said the incident took place in the general area of Isham, North Waziristan District.

Following the ambush, the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged and killed four terrorists, while a clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists, ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army remains determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.__The News