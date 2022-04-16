Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Russia ‘hits Kyiv missile plant’ after losing iconic warship
Russia ‘hits Kyiv missile plant’ after losing iconic warship

Russia ‘hits Kyiv missile plant’ after losing iconic warship

Europe 2022-04-16, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Russia says it has hit a plant making anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

It came hours after it admitted that the Moskva warship had sunk following an explosion on Wednesday.

Ukraine says it hit the Russian cruiser in the Black Sea with missiles – Russia has said a fire on board caused the sinking.

Russia’s defence ministry said attacks on Kyiv would be intensified if Ukraine targeted Russian territory.

In the destroyed city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials have accused the occupiers of exhuming bodies to hide evidence of crimes.

Ukrainian forces will face a huge challenge in the east of the country, according to former CIA director David Petraeus.

The UN says more than five million Ukrainians have been forced out of their homes during the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has again asked the West for more weapons and blamed countries buying Russian oil.__Courtesy BBC.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Seven (pakistani) soldiers martyred as terrorists ambush military convoy near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers were martyred Thursday when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near... more»

‘Radical vision’: France vote spotlights Muslim headscarves

Muslim headscarves took centre stage in France’s presidential campaign amid far-right candidate... more»

China holds drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

TAIPEI/BEIJING: China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday as a US... more»

Russia ‘hits Kyiv missile plant’ after losing iconic warship

Russia says it has hit a plant making anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles outside the Ukrainian... more»

British PM says navy to patrol Channel for migrants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the navy would take over patrolling the... more»

Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a conversation over the phone with Austrian Chancellor Karl... more»

Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, Over 150 Palestinians Injured

Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, with medics... more»

Russia warns of nuclear deployment if Sweden, Finland join NATO

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden... more»

Challenges for press freedom in Kashmir

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai “Kashmiri journalists are already working in a dangerous environment and... more»

Pakistan: NSC statement did not include the word ‘conspiracy’; DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on... more»

Search

Back to Top