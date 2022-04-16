Russia ‘hits Kyiv missile plant’ after losing iconic warship

Russia says it has hit a plant making anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

It came hours after it admitted that the Moskva warship had sunk following an explosion on Wednesday.

Ukraine says it hit the Russian cruiser in the Black Sea with missiles – Russia has said a fire on board caused the sinking.

Russia’s defence ministry said attacks on Kyiv would be intensified if Ukraine targeted Russian territory.

In the destroyed city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials have accused the occupiers of exhuming bodies to hide evidence of crimes.

Ukrainian forces will face a huge challenge in the east of the country, according to former CIA director David Petraeus.

The UN says more than five million Ukrainians have been forced out of their homes during the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has again asked the West for more weapons and blamed countries buying Russian oil.__Courtesy BBC.com