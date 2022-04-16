Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / British PM says navy to patrol Channel for migrants
British PM says navy to patrol Channel for migrants

British PM says navy to patrol Channel for migrants

Europe 2022-04-16, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the navy would take over patrolling the Channel for migrants trying to cross from France.

“From today, the Royal Navy will take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel with the aim that no boat makes it to the UK undetected,” Johnson said in a speech announcing a plan to send those who made the crossing to Rwanda.

Johnson announced extra funds for boats, aircraft and surveillance equipment to patrol the Channel and detain people-smugglers.

“This will send a clear message to those piloting the boats. If you risk other people’s lives in the Channel, you risk spending your own life in prison,” he said.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Seven (pakistani) soldiers martyred as terrorists ambush military convoy near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers were martyred Thursday when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near... more»

‘Radical vision’: France vote spotlights Muslim headscarves

Muslim headscarves took centre stage in France’s presidential campaign amid far-right candidate... more»

China holds drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

TAIPEI/BEIJING: China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday as a US... more»

Russia ‘hits Kyiv missile plant’ after losing iconic warship

Russia says it has hit a plant making anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles outside the Ukrainian... more»

British PM says navy to patrol Channel for migrants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the navy would take over patrolling the... more»

Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a conversation over the phone with Austrian Chancellor Karl... more»

Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, Over 150 Palestinians Injured

Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, with medics... more»

Russia warns of nuclear deployment if Sweden, Finland join NATO

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden... more»

Challenges for press freedom in Kashmir

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai “Kashmiri journalists are already working in a dangerous environment and... more»

Pakistan: NSC statement did not include the word ‘conspiracy’; DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on... more»

Search

Back to Top