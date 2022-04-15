Ukraine: Moskva sinking ‘a blow to prestige of Russian armed forces’

As the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Moskva was a symbol – a symbol of Russia’s military might.

But crippled by fire and explosions onboard, the warship has now sunk.

The Russian defence ministry said it went down during a storm while it was being towed back to harbour.

Russia has not confirmed Ukrainian claims the damage to the vessel was caused by a missile strike on the ship.

The loss of the Moskva is a blow to the prestige of the Russian armed forces.

And it jars with President Putin’s claim, only two days ago, that what he calls his special military operation in Ukraine, is going according to plan.__BBC