Ukraine is a crime scene – international court

Europe 2022-04-14
War crimes prosecutors visiting the site of civilian killings in Bucha have called Ukraine a crime scene. “We have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed,” the International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said

A major European security organisation, meanwhile, says there are clear patterns of Russian troops violating international humanitarian law. A panel of OSCE experts said it had found credible evidence of torture and other punishments

Earlier, Russia said more than a thousand Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the besieged port of Mariupol. But a Ukrainian presidential adviser insisted the city had not fallen

Fighting in Mariupol, which has been left in ruins after a six-week assault, appears to be continuing around the Azovstal industrial district. If Russia takes the area it would reportedly have full control of the city

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has pleaded for the West to send heavy weaponry. He said Ukraine needed heavy artillery, armoured vehicles, tanks, air defence systems and combat aircraft

In the last few moments, Ukraine’s leader has spoken to US President Joe Biden. The pair discussed additional defence and financial aid.__BBC.com

