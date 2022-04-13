Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan: White House
US values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan: White House

US values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan: White House

International 2022-04-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister, that a democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests.

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan has repeatedly blamed the US for supporting the no-confidence motion that led to his ouster early Sunday, and has refused to accept the newly-elected prime minister, saying “there can’t be any bigger insult to this country” — but the Joe Biden administration has denied any involvement.

“We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles, we don’t support one political party over another,” Psaki said at a White House press briefing.

The US “certainly” supports the principles of the rule of law and equal justice under the law, according to the White House press secretary.

Will Biden dial Shehbaz’s number?

Psaki went on to say that the US values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan and has always seen a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests, regardless of who is in charge.

Following Imran Khan’s ouster, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister.

“In terms of future calls, I don’t have anything to predict at this point and time,” Psaki said in response to a question about whether Biden would call Shehbaz. “Obviously, we stay in close touch with them at a range of levels.”

Imran Khan and Biden have not spoken on the phone since Biden assumed the presidency of the United States in 2021.

India and Turkey sent messages

Meanwhile, Shehbaz was congratulated on becoming Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan,” PM Modi said in a Twitter message to Shehbaz.

“India seeks peace and stability in a terror-free region so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure our people’s well-being and prosperity,” he said.

Turkish President Erdogan told Shehbaz over the phone that he was “extremely happy” that he had been elected prime minister.

“I am confident that under your leadership, Pakistan-Turkey brotherly ties will strengthen,” Erdogan told Shehbaz hours after being elected by the lower house of Parliament.

Shehbaz responded by saying that during his time as Prime Minister, he hoped to bring the two countries closer together and thanked Erdogan for his congratulatory phone call.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: PTI lawmakers in AJK Assembly submit no-trust motion against own PM Niazi

In a dramatic move, as many as 25 PTI members in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly... more»

UN calls for independent investigation into rape in Ukraine

The United Nations has demanded an independent investigation into rape and sexual violence in... more»

US values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan: White House

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz Sharif was... more»

Nehammer Says He Is Not “Particularly Optimistic” From Talks With Putin

MOSCOW: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday that he was not “particularly... more»

Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51b external debt

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion external debt on Tuesday, calling the move... more»

France declares six Russian spies persona non grata over clandestine operation

France has declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as persona non grata after an... more»

Communal violence in India prompts police to ban gatherings in affected areas

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a religious festival prompted police in India to impose... more»

Russia warns Sweden and Finland against Nato membership

Russia has warned Finland and Sweden against joining Nato, arguing the move would not bring... more»

Germany Calls For Sending Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Germany on Monday said European countries should send heavy weapons and more military equipment to... more»

Greece softens ‘tough’ migration policy for Ukrainians

For more than two years, Greece’s conservative government has prided itself on enforcing a... more»

Search

Back to Top