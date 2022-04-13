Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51b external debt
Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51b external debt

Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51b external debt

International 2022-04-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion external debt on Tuesday, calling the move a “last resort” after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods.

The island nation is grappling with its worst economic downturn since independence, with regular blackouts and acute shortages of food and fuel.

Sri Lanka’s finance ministry said in a statement that creditors, including foreign governments, were free to capitalise any interest payments due to them from Tuesday or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees.

“The government is taking the emergency measure only as a last resort in order to prevent further deterioration of the republic’s financial position,” the statement said.

It added that the immediate debt default was to ensure “fair and equitable treatment of all creditors” ahead of an International Monetary Fund assisted recovery programme for the South Asian nation.

The crisis has caused widespread misery for Sri Lanka’s 22 million people and led to weeks of anti-government protests.

International rating agencies had downgraded Sri Lanka last year, effectively blocking the country from accessing foreign capital markets to raise much-needed loans to finance imports.

Sri Lanka had sought debt relief from India and China, but both countries instead offered more credit lines to buy commodities from them.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: PTI lawmakers in AJK Assembly submit no-trust motion against own PM Niazi

In a dramatic move, as many as 25 PTI members in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly... more»

UN calls for independent investigation into rape in Ukraine

The United Nations has demanded an independent investigation into rape and sexual violence in... more»

US values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan: White House

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz Sharif was... more»

Nehammer Says He Is Not “Particularly Optimistic” From Talks With Putin

MOSCOW: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday that he was not “particularly... more»

Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51b external debt

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion external debt on Tuesday, calling the move... more»

France declares six Russian spies persona non grata over clandestine operation

France has declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as persona non grata after an... more»

Communal violence in India prompts police to ban gatherings in affected areas

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a religious festival prompted police in India to impose... more»

Russia warns Sweden and Finland against Nato membership

Russia has warned Finland and Sweden against joining Nato, arguing the move would not bring... more»

Germany Calls For Sending Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Germany on Monday said European countries should send heavy weapons and more military equipment to... more»

Greece softens ‘tough’ migration policy for Ukrainians

For more than two years, Greece’s conservative government has prided itself on enforcing a... more»

Search

Back to Top